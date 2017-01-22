You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Sincere Nigerians can’t deny Buhari’s achievements – Presidency
Update:  January 22, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 787 

Sincere Nigerians can’t deny Buhari’s achievements – Presidency

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Sunday said no sincere Nigerian could pretend not to notice the achievements so far recorded by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its anti-corruption war.  The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement made available to journalists.  Shehu [&#8230;] The post Sincere Nigerians can&#8217;t deny Buhari&#8217;s achievements &#8211; Presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top