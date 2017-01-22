Sincere Nigerians can’t deny Buhari’s achievements – Presidency
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Sunday said no sincere Nigerian could pretend not to notice the achievements so far recorded by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its anti-corruption war. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement made available to journalists. Shehu […]
The post Sincere Nigerians can’t deny Buhari’s achievements – Presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story