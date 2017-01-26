Sikhakhane: Pirates come first
The forward came on as a late substitute in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge encounter against Ajax Cape Town last weekend and played a pivotal role in Pirates’ win, scoring one and assisting another as the Buccaneers eventually ran out 4-2 victors.
And while Sikhakhane was thrilled with his own personal achievement, he insists the most important thing was getting the points on the board for the Soweto giants.
“I’m sure it’s a record because in the 10 minutes that I played it was only about six minutes where I had an impact and I’m sure that’s the six mi Read Full Story