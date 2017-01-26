You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sikhakhane: Pirates come first
Update:  January 26, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 193 

Sikhakhane: Pirates come first

The forward came on as a late substitute in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge encounter against Ajax Cape Town last weekend and played a pivotal role in Pirates’ win, scoring one and assisting another as the Buccaneers eventually ran out 4-2 victors. And while Sikhakhane was thrilled with his own personal achievement, he insists the most important thing was getting the points on the board for the Soweto giants. “I’m sure it’s a record because in the 10 minutes that I played it was only about six minutes where I had an impact and I’m sure that’s the six mi Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top