Sikhakhane could be discharged soon

Sikhakhane took ill shortly after guiding Thanda to NFD honours and promotion to the topflight earlier this month. However, the former Chippa United tactician appears to be on the mend, according to his manager Abbie Rasimphi. "He is recovering well. I spoke to him this morning," Rasimphi tells KickOff.com. "If everything goes well he could be discharged before the end of the week." Read Full Story