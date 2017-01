Siasia set to give out daughter’s hand in marriage

Former Super Eagles striker, U-20 and U-23 coach, Samson Siasia has put all logistics in place as he is set give his daughter’s hand in marriage on Feb. 3rd 2017. The marriage ceremony will be conducted in Siasia Compound, Odoni Village, Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa State. In 2015, Siasia celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary […] The post Siasia set to give out daughter’s hand in marriage appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story