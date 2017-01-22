You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Shocker! Apostle Suleman fumes, reacts to Northern killings, Biafra
Source:  Vanguard News 

Shocker! Apostle Suleman fumes, reacts to Northern killings, Biafra

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the recent killings in the north. In the video clip, the cleric, in strong terms, condemns the killings while charging his congregants to defend themselves too. Type your comment bellow after watching the video lets see how you feel about it. The post Shocker! Apostle Suleman fumes, reacts to Northern killings, Biafra appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
