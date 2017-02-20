Shiite Muslims allegedly hold ritual for president Buhari’s health to deteriorate to the point of death
While Nigerians are being called upon to pray for the quick recovery of President Buhari who is on medical leave in the United Kingdom, Shiite Muslims, aggrieved that their leader has been detained unjustly, decided to hold a ritual for the ailing president to die. Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, the leader of the Shiite Islamic […]
The post Shiite Muslims allegedly hold ritual for president Buhari’s health to deteriorate to the point of death appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story