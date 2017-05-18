Sheriff is an undertaker sent from APC to bury PDP – Pwajok
Edward Pwajok, the lawmaker representing Jos South/East federal constituency has described Ali Modu Sheriff, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as an undertaker brought into the opposition party to bury it. Speaking with journalists after defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pwajok described the PDP crisis as self-inflicted. He […]
Sheriff is an undertaker sent from APC to bury PDP – Pwajok
Read Full Story