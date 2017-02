Sheriff a traitor, an agent of APC – PDP Group

A group in the People’s Democratic Party, the PDPAction, has described Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as a traitor and an agent of APC that must be treated like “a malignant cancer needing urgent surgical operation to remove in order for the party to regain its sound health and be repositioned for a fruitful opposition role and future elections.” The post Sheriff a traitor, an agent of APC – PDP Group appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story