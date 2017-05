She brought in another man’s child, slapped, spat on me —Husband

A retiree, Alhaji Tunde Onifade, has stated before a Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, that he is no longer interested in the union with his wife, Tosin Onifade. Tunde told the court that his [...] The post She brought in another man’s child, slapped, spat on me —Husband appeared first on Tribune. Read Full Story