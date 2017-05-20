You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Shame on those wishing Buhari dead- Adesina
Update:  May 20, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina has decried false publications about the death of President Muhammadu Buhari who is London for follow up treatment. In a article titled &#8220;The learnt Nothing, and forgot nothing&#8221; Adesina said it is wrong for any group of people to wish the President dead and clone websites of international media houses toRead More The post Shame on those wishing Buhari dead- Adesina appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
