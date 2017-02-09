Shabba still holds Bafana ambitions
The 32-year-old last featured for the senior national team at the disastrous CHAN tournament at the beginning of 2014, when Bafana finish third in their group – behind Mali and Nigeria – on home soil.
Under recently sacked head coach Shakes Mashaba, the veteran midfielder failed to make a comeback as he sits just 12 caps short of reaching the 100 milestone, however, he is still optimistic of a return to the fold.
"I'd still love to play for the national team. I've enjoyed every minute of representing my country, and I'm not going to put any pressure,"