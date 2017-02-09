You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Shabba still holds Bafana ambitions
Update:  February 09, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 742 

Shabba still holds Bafana ambitions

The 32-year-old last featured for the senior national team at the disastrous CHAN tournament at the beginning of 2014, when Bafana finish third in their group – behind Mali and Nigeria – on home soil. Under recently sacked head coach Shakes Mashaba, the veteran midfielder failed to make a comeback as he sits just 12 caps short of reaching the 100 milestone, however, he is still optimistic of a return to the fold. “I’d still love to play for the national team. I’ve enjoyed every minute of representing my country, and I’m not going to put any pressure,” Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top