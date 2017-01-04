Shabba clocks a decade at Chiefs
‘Shabba’ arrived back at Chiefs – the club that he also played for as a junior in his teenage years – during the first week of January 2007 after being signed from Free State Stars.
Though he didn’t play for the first six months on his return to Amakhosi, he has gone to establish himself as a respected senior player at the club who always features whenever available for selection.
His Chiefs record to date reads 267 starts (the most by any player currently in the club’s books) plus 48 appearances off the bench with a return of 40 goals, the last of which was Read Full Story