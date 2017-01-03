You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sfaxien sign Matthew Rusike
Update:  January 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Sfaxien sign Matthew Rusike

Rusike last year plied his trade at Swedish outfit Helsingborgs IF, who were relegated from the Allsvenskan to the second-tier Superettan in November. The Zimbabwean spent the previous season at Halmstads BK after a brief stint at Portuguese club CD Nacional Madeira. Rusike joined Amakhosi at the start of the 2012/13 campaign following a dispute-laden move from Jomo Cosmos. The 26-year-old saw limited game-time at Chiefs before leaving for the Iberian Peninsula when his contract expired in June 2015... Read Full Story
