Seven days, seven nights in prison looks like a whole year – Mercy Aigbe’s husband
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry, has said that the government should improve prison facilities across asking that “Is it that they’ve forgotten this people are still Nigerian citizens? “If I may say, government shouldn’t leave what they ought to do and start involving its selves in (domestic violence). Gentry said made this statementRead More
The post Seven days, seven nights in prison looks like a whole year – Mercy Aigbe’s husband appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story