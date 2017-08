Sergio Ramos caught on camera laughing at Mourinho [WATCH]

Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos, was picked up by TV cameras, laughing while standing by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, following their 2-1 win over the Red Devils in the Super Cup on Tuesday. Spanish channel, Chiringuito TV, spotted Ramos giggling and posted a clip of the moment on Twitter along with the caption: “Do […] Sergio Ramos caught on camera laughing at Mourinho [WATCH] Read Full Story