Serero and Patosi in limbo
Ajax Amsterdam playmaker Serero reportedly turned down the opportunity to join struggling Roda JC in the Netherlands, and will spend the next five months running down his contract in the reserves.
Roda offered to match his salary at Ajax, but Serero did not see the move as appealing despite not even having a jersey number at the Amsterdam club this season.
And according to reports in Belgium, winger Patosi did not attract any suitors on deadline day and he too will have to wait for his contract to expire in June.
Patosi claims he has been sidelined at Lokeren because he will not sign a new dea