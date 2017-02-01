You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Serero and Patosi in limbo
Update:  February 01, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 186 

Serero and Patosi in limbo

Ajax Amsterdam playmaker Serero reportedly turned down the opportunity to join struggling Roda JC in the Netherlands, and will spend the next five months running down his contract in the reserves. Roda offered to match his salary at Ajax, but Serero did not see the move as appealing despite not even having a jersey number at the Amsterdam club this season. And according to reports in Belgium, winger Patosi did not attract any suitors on deadline day and he too will have to wait for his contract to expire in June. Patosi claims he has been sidelined at Lokeren because he will not sign a new dea Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567

Back to Top