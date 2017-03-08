Senong: Amajita underdogs against Zambia
The encounter will start at 18h00 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and will be shown live on SuperSport 9.
This will be the third meeting between the nations in the past four months, with Amajita losing on both previous occasions.
Senong said: “This will be an exciting match as both the COSAFA region countries will be fighting for a place in the final of the CAF U-20 AFCON. Zambia beat us in the COSAFA Cup final, and again in the international friendly match that we played before the start of this tournament. But those matches will count for nothing as they are all in the past. I bel Read Full Story