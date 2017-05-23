Senong: Amajita must beat Italy
South Africa and Italy are bottom of Group D after losing their opening games against Japan and Uruguay respectively.
Senong has been boosted by the availability of Bidvest Wits defender Reeve Frosler and SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who both recently arrived in South Korea after doing duty for their clubs.
“The Italians will be a tough side to beat but we need to collect the three points if we want to stay in the tournament,” said Senong.
“We will have to make use of our chances because anything less than a win will leave us in trouble, so a win will be a morale booster ahead of our final group stage match. The arrival of Frosler and Mokoena will really assist as we can now plan better for the match with no restrictions of missing players.”
Senong added: “We have a clean bill of health and that makes us happy. First choice goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto sat out of training yesterday with a touch of flu but he seems fine. Frosler has settled in and we are monitoring Mokoena who arrived last night. I trust that he will have had enough time to rest by the time we go for our final training session – if he manages well and is cleared by the medical team, he will also be considered for the starting eleven.
“We will be very strategic in our approach when we select the players who will start. Grant Margeman, who scored our opening goal against Japan, is sitting on a yellow card and that will come under consideration when we discuss the starting lineup.”
The game is scheduled for Wednesday and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 4 and 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 17h00 local time (10h00 SA time).
Uruguay will afterwards host Japan at 20h00 local time (13h00 SA time), with both fixtures taking place at Suwon World Cup Stadium. Read Full Story