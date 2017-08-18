Senong shrugs off player withdrawals
Bafana will tackle Chipolopolo at 15h00 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium having drawn the first first leg 2-2 in East London last weekend.
The hosts can qualify for the tournament in Kenya with a goalless or a 1-1 draw. South Africa, who have scored six goals and conceded two in three previous meetings, need to win to stand a chance of proceeding to the event, which runs from 11 January to 2 February 2018.
Senong said: “Zambia has done well to score the two away goals, which was a bit disturbing for us but it’s all in the past we have another game to play. Zambia will probably be looking for a draw, maybe they will be defensive minded, or they may say we are playing at home let us be a bit adventurous – whatever happens they will be in a panic mode and might open up for us, so I still believe it’s going to be a nice encounter. I am confident we can get some goals in Ndola.”
Bafana wasted no time when they arrived in Ndola and held their first training session on Thursday evening.
“The boys are looking very good and they know they are very close to achieving qualification into the CHAN tournament. Having done so well up to this point, they have no intention of giving up now – the fact we both want it badly and that makes it perhaps the most difficult match of the qualifiers – more so because the overall winner will play in Kenya next year.”
Senong will steer the team in the absence of head coach Stuart Baxter, who is focusing his attention on the upcoming back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde.
Bafana’s preparations have been hampered by the withdrawal of several players, but Senong says it won’t matter on match day.
Senong has 18 players in camp following the arrival of Cape Town All Stars defender Ricardo Ndiki on Thursday night.
Striker Ryan Moon was left behind after he failed to recover from an injury, while late replacements Siphelele Ndlovu of TS Galaxy (ABC Motsepe League) in Mpumalanga and Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs) were withdrawn from the squad.
Ndlovu did not have travel documents, while Ngezana was busy with exams and could not honour the national team call-up.
“Thankfully we have brought in players that are used to this kind of challenges, players that have managed to gel quickly so we can build a squad to take on Zambia and compete against them. It is the nature and beauty of this game – that you combine a team quickly and make sure they are prepared,” concluded Senong.
Zambia head coach Wedson Nyirenda is under pressure to do well in Ndola because since his appointment last September, Chipolopolo has lost both matches they played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. They went down 2-1 to Nigeria and lost 1-0 to Mozambique.
BAFANA SQUAD vs ZAMBIA 2ND LEG CHANNO. PLAYER’S NAME CLUBGOALKEEPERS:1. Steven HOFFMAN Platinum Stars FC2. Bruce BVUMA Kaizer Chiefs FC DEFENDERS:3. Mario BOOYSEN Mamelodi Sundowns FC4. Malebogo MODISE Mamelodi Sundowns FC5. Kgotso MOLEKO Kaizer Chiefs FC6. Sibusiso KHUMALO Kaizer Chiefs FC7. Ricardo NDIKI Cape Town All Stars FC8. Roscoe PIETERSEN Ajax Cape Town FCMIDFIELDERS:9. Jabulani SHONGWE Bidvest Wits FC10. Jamie WEBBER Stellenbosch FC11. Sphelele NTSHANGASE Black Leopards FC12. Sibusiso KUMALO Mamelodi Sundowns FC13. Masilake PHOHLONGO Ajax Cape Town FC14. Wiseman MEYIWA Kaizer Chiefs FC15. Linda MNTAMBO Jomo Cosmos FC STRIKERS16. Bonginkosi NTULI Mamelodi Sundowns FC17. Tshegofatso MABASA Bloemfontein Celtic FC18. Dumisani ZUMA Bloemfontein Celtic FC Read Full Story