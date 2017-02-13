Senong finds positives in Amajita loss
Goals from Enoch Mwepu (28) and Edward Chiluyo (66) rendered Liam Jordan’s 74th-minute penalty only a consolation for Amajita as Senong’s men continue their preparations ahead of the CAF U20 African Nations Cup.
REPORT: Zambia shoot down Amajita
And while they were unable to avoid defeat in what was a repeat of last year’s COSAFA Cup final, which the Zambians won by the same scoreline, Senong was still able to take something away from the clash against the U20 AFCON hosts.
“This was a good friendly for us; we really needed such a challenge,” the coach said after t Read Full Story