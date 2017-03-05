You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Senong, Jordaan hail ‘major achievement’
Update:  March 05, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 946 

Senong, Jordaan hail ‘major achievement’

Goals by Phakamani Mahlambi, Grant Margeman and Sibongakonke Mbatha gave Amajita a 3-1 win over Sudan in their final group stage match at the U-20 Afcon, sealing a spot at this year’s World Cup in South Korea. Senong feels qualification reveals a step forward in the development of football in the country, but wants his side to improve ahead of their semi-final showdown with hosts Zambia on Wednesday. “Well done to Sudan, but we had to win today,” he said. “This win, qualifying for the CAF U-20 Afcon semi-finals and the FIFA U-20 World Cup is an important part in the dev Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top