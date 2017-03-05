Senong, Jordaan hail ‘major achievement’
Goals by Phakamani Mahlambi, Grant Margeman and Sibongakonke Mbatha gave Amajita a 3-1 win over Sudan in their final group stage match at the U-20 Afcon, sealing a spot at this year’s World Cup in South Korea.
Senong feels qualification reveals a step forward in the development of football in the country, but wants his side to improve ahead of their semi-final showdown with hosts Zambia on Wednesday.
"Well done to Sudan, but we had to win today," he said. "This win, qualifying for the CAF U-20 Afcon semi-finals and the FIFA U-20 World Cup is an important part in the dev