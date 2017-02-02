You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Senators tackle Customs CG over failure to wear uniform
Update:  February 02, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 1042 

Senators tackle Customs CG over failure to wear uniform

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Colonel Hameed Ali (rtd) Thursday came under intense Senate pressure over his refusal to wear custom uniform since his appointment in 2015. This is coming as a former Comptroller‎- Generals of Custom said that Col. Ali should have been addressed as sole administrator of NCS and not Customs [&#8230;] The post Senators tackle Customs CG over failure to wear uniform appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647

Back to Top