Senator Misau reveals how much Nigeria policemen pay PSC for 'special' promotion
Update:  August 10, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 108 

Senator Misau reveals how much Nigeria policemen pay PSC for ‘special’ promotion

The Senator representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly, Isah Hamma Misau, has said police officers pay as much as N2.5million to get special promotion through the Police Service Commission (PSC). Misau, a retired police officer disclosed this while reacting to the bribery scandal allegedly rocking the PSC. He told Daily Trust: “A serving police [&#8230;] Senator Misau reveals how much Nigeria policemen pay PSC for ‘special’ promotion Read Full Story
