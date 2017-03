Senate uncovers N10trn fraud in petroleum industry

THE Senate said it has uncovered an alleged fraud of N10 trillion carried out by staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in connivance with officials of some of the Independent Marketers and other key players in the Petroleum Industry for ten years between 2006 and 2016.