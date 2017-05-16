Senate summons Amaechi over South-East exclusion from beneficiaries of $5.8bn loan request
The Senate, Tuesday, resolved to summon the Transport Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi over the exclusion of South-East from the beneficiaries of the $5.8bn loan request from China Exim Bank by the Federal Government for the construction of Standard Guage lines across the country.
The post Senate summons Amaechi over South-East exclusion from beneficiaries of $5.8bn loan request appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story