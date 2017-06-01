You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Senate scraps Customs Board, assumes power to confirm Comptroller-General
Update:  June 01, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 139 

Senate scraps Customs Board, assumes power to confirm Comptroller-General

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed the Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2017 of the Nigeria Customs Service Management Act, ensuring that the appointment of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, would now be subject to its confirmation, with one renewable tenure. The Senate also scrapped the Customs Governing Board, and replaced it with a service [&#8230;] Senate scraps Customs Board, assumes power to confirm Comptroller-General Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top