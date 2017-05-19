You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  Senate gives Osinbajo two weeks to submit CBN, NNPC budgets
Senate gives Osinbajo two weeks to submit CBN, NNPC budgets

The Senate yesterday issued a two-week ultimatum to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to submit the budgets of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and 35 other federal agencies. The ultimatum followed a motion sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah (APC, Kebbi) titled, "Non-submission of the
