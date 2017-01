Senate’s unkind cut against Babachir

Day after day, it is becoming very obvious that the Senate Committee’s report, which purportedly indicted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Babachir, over so-called corruption, was cunningly but poorly crafted by ‘’political enemies’’ to deliberately open holes in the SGF’s character. The post Senate’s unkind cut against Babachir appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story