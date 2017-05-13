You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Sen. Orji has done well -Chief Nwadinobi
Update:  May 13, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 0 

Sen. Orji has done well -Chief Nwadinobi

A prominent political stalwart in Abia state, Chief John K. Nwadinobi, has extolled the former governor of Abia State and the Senator Representing Abia Central senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator T. A. Orji for his effective, dynamic and quality representation of the zone at the upper legislative chamber. Chief Nwadinobi who spoke with [&#8230;] The post Sen. Orji has done well -Chief Nwadinobi appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

