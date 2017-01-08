Sekola signs for Highlands Park
Sekola’s contract with Free State Stars is set to expire in June this year and he is within his rights to sign a pre-contract with any team.
According to a source close to the player, the 27-year-old has turned down a new offer from Ea Lla Koto in favour of a move to Gordon Igesund’s side.
The 2014/15 Absa Premiership top scorer with 14 goals will now join the Lions of the North next season to bolster their attacking options.
“There were a lot of other teams interested to sign him but he chose Highlands Park,” the source tells KickOff.com.
Sekola, who has not scored a l Read Full Story