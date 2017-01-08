You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sekola signs for Highlands Park
Sekola signs for Highlands Park

Sekola’s contract with Free State Stars is set to expire in June this year and he is within his rights to sign a pre-contract with any team. According to a source close to the player, the 27-year-old has turned down a new offer from Ea Lla Koto in favour of a move to Gordon Igesund’s side. The 2014/15 Absa Premiership top scorer with 14 goals will now join the Lions of the North next season to bolster their attacking options. “There were a lot of other teams interested to sign him but he chose Highlands Park,” the source tells KickOff.com. Sekola, who has not scored a l Read Full Story
