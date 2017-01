Seized helicopters belong to Rivers Govt – Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has stated that the two seized helicopters by the Nigerian Customs Service belongs to the Rivers state government and that he officially wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to hand over the two armoured helicopters to Nigeria Air Force (NAF). The post Seized helicopters belong to Rivers Govt – Wike appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story