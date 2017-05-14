Seema searches for positives after loss
Two first half goals via the boots of Prince Nxumalo and Bantu Mzwakali boosted the Cape side’s top eight hopes, but left Phunya Sele Sele in 12th, still wearily looking over their shoulder at their fellow relegation contenders.
Seema acknowledged his side’s task on the day became all the more difficult after conceding early, yet felt their good second half showing deserved more reward.
“It’s a disappointing result,” he told reporters after the game. “At this point of the season, everyone is fighting for something, and it’s always going to be difficult Read Full Story