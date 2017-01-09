Sea Robbers back to business
Bucs ended 2016 with back-to-back defeats to Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic, leaving them in 10th place on the table with 18 points from 13 games - seven points shy of log leaders SuperSport United and five ahead of the drop zone.
Interim coach Augusto Palacios cut a dejected figure after the loss to Celtic on December 20, but will continue to steer the ship as club boss Irvin Khoza sources a successor for Muhsin Ertugral, who quit Mayfair in November.
Khoza is expected to take stern action in the new year against ill-disciplined players as Read Full Story