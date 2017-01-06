Scott targets title under Hunt
Wits yesterday announced the double signing of midfielder Scott and defender Thato Thlone, with the latter set to join the Students at the end of the season from Free State Stars.
Scott has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the joint-log leaders, with a two-year option to renew.
“It’s the best feeling ever to be back with the loved ones,” Scott tells KickOff.com, having recently returned home after a stint at Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava.
“I’m happy to be with my family, my girlfriend and of course my daughter Gilda whom I missed so much.
