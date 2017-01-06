You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Scott targets title under Hunt
Update:  January 06, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 385 

Scott targets title under Hunt

Wits yesterday announced the double signing of midfielder Scott and defender Thato Thlone, with the latter set to join the Students at the end of the season from Free State Stars. Scott has penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with the joint-log leaders, with a two-year option to renew. “It’s the best feeling ever to be back with the loved ones,” Scott tells KickOff.com, having recently returned home after a stint at Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava. “I’m happy to be with my family, my girlfriend and of course my daughter Gilda whom I missed so much. “I&rsq Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top