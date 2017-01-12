You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Schneiderlin completes Everton switch
Schneiderlin completes Everton switch

Schneiderlin had been little used at Old Trafford this season by coach Jose Mourinho, and reunited with his former boss at Southampton, Ronald Koeman, who is now in charge of The Toffees. “Everton is a big club in the history of English football,” he told his new club’s website. “I’ve always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I’ve always liked playing here. I can’t wait to play and to represent this great club. “There is a manager in place here that I know, I know he can get the best out of me, I know his style and how he likes to play football Read Full Story
