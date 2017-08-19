You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Saraki welcomes Buhari, says we need to strengthen economy
Saraki welcomes Buhari, says we need to strengthen economy

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President. He reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to work with theRead More The post Saraki welcomes Buhari, says we need to strengthen economy appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
