THE Senate resumed plenary Tuesday from its three weeks recess after the Christmas and New year holiday, with a vow to consider the 2017—2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, and subsequently pass it this week, just as it said that 2016 was a challenging year for all Nigerians. The post Saraki says 2017 budget to be passed this week, appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story