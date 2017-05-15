You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Saraki faults President Buhari’s anti-corruption war, says it’s ‘five minutes sensationalism’
Update:  May 15, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 332 

Saraki faults President Buhari’s anti-corruption war, says it’s ‘five minutes sensationalism’

The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Monday observed that the current anti-corruption war has not “yielded much success” because of too much sensationalism, tagging the current anti-corruption was as five &#8221;minutes sensationalism&#8221; Speaking at the ‎launch of a book written by Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye tagged the, ‘Antidotes for Corruption: The [&#8230;] Saraki faults President Buhari&#8217;s anti-corruption war, says it&#8217;s &#8216;five minutes... Read Full Story
