Saraki faults President Buhari’s anti-corruption war, says it’s ‘five minutes sensationalism’
The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Monday observed that the current anti-corruption war has not “yielded much success” because of too much sensationalism, tagging the current anti-corruption was as five ”minutes sensationalism” Speaking at the launch of a book written by Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye tagged the, ‘Antidotes for Corruption: The […]
