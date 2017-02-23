Saraki earned N254,000 monthly as governor, made N77m payments in two days
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja An official of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Samuel Madojemu, told the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Thursday, that the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, while being Governor of Kwara State, made cash lodgment of N77m in his account in September 2007. Madojemu, who is the Head, Intelligence Unit of the […]
