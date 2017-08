Saraki, Dogara visit Buhari in UK, Oluwo calls for prayers

Olalekan Adetayo and Femi Makinde The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday visited ailing President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House, London. The visit came over 100 days after Buhari left Nigeria for the British capital for his second medical vacation since he […] Read Full Story