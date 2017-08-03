You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sanusi advises young athletes against social vices
Update:  August 03, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Sports 0 

Sanusi advises young athletes against social vices

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, has again called on aspiring young sportsmen and women to shun social vices and endeavour to combine their craft with education in order to make it to the top. Speaking when players and Coach of Lagos –based Ambassadors Football Academy paid him a visit atRead More The post Sanusi advises young athletes against social vices appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top