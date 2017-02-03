You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Sample my baby crooner, Mr. Willicino out with new single
February 03, 2017 

Sample my baby crooner, Mr. Willicino out with new single

…Bags Multimillion Naira record deal Wilson Okonufua, also known as Willicino returns with brand new hit single, “Osose” after a short hiatus from the music industry. Willicino is not a new name in the music industry; he has released multiple notable singles which include, “Sempe My Baby” featuring energetic Terry G, “Popori” that was produced by multi-talented [&#8230;] The post Sample my baby crooner, Mr. Willicino out with new single appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
Entertainment

