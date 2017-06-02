Sampaoli the new Argentina boss
Sampaoli immediately pledged to bring the best out of Lionel Messi on the international stage after being unveiled in Argentina on Thursday.
The 57-year-old is no stranger to international football after spending four years in charge of Chile, prior to taking the reins at Sevilla last summer.
"It is a dream that I cherished for ages. This is a position I always admired - It generates a lot of dreams and passion," he said.
On Messi, he added: "We want the most genuine and pleasant version of the best player in the world, we want him happy here."
Sampaoli is Argentina’s third coach of their World Cup qualifying campaign, with their place in next summer’s tournament in Russia still in doubt.
Argentina currently lie fifth in their qualification group and only the top four automatically go through to the finals.
Sampaoli said: "The difficulty in the qualifiers is real. Argentina is not qualified, but we know we have the resources for that."