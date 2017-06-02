You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sampaoli the new Argentina boss
Update:  June 02, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 288 

Sampaoli the new Argentina boss

Sampaoli immediately pledged to bring the best out of Lionel Messi on the international stage after being unveiled in Argentina on Thursday. The 57-year-old is no stranger to international football after spending four years in charge of Chile, prior to taking the reins at Sevilla last summer. "It is a dream that I cherished for ages. This is a position I always admired - It generates a lot of dreams and passion," he said. On Messi, he added: "We want the most genuine and pleasant version of the best player in the world, we want him happy here." Sampaoli is Argentina’s third coach of their World Cup qualifying campaign, with their place in next summer’s tournament in Russia still in doubt. Argentina currently lie fifth in their qualification group and only the top four automatically go through to the finals. Sampaoli said: "The difficulty in the qualifiers is real. Argentina is not qualified, but we know we have the resources for that.” Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top