Sambisa and Shekau’s continuous reign
TOO many things happened in the last few days that seem to cast doubt over the professional and operational integrity of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Yes, the hard-earned reputation of our cherished armed forces in environment of hostilities has suddenly taken unbelievable nose-diving into what looks to us “bloody civilians” at least, abyss of opprobrium. Mentioning just a few of these happenings would suffice here. By the way, it is all about this Boko Haram war.
The post Sambisa and Shekau’s continuous reign appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story