You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Salgado living Banyana dream
Update:  January 21, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 389 

Salgado living Banyana dream

Kickoff is at 19h00 South African time (21h00 local time). The trio - SA u20 international Gabriela Salgado of JVW FC, Zinhle Chabaku of Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies FC and Monnye Theledi of Kanatla Ladies in Limpopo – has settled in well since their arrival in the national team. All of them played at the 2016 Sasol League National League Championship played in Mosselbay, Western Cape in December – a tournament won by Chabaku’s team after defeating Salgado’s side in the final. Now they have to step up to a higher level of international competition. The youngest of the tri Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top