Salary fraud: Ganduje suspends director, nine others
Ted Odogwu, Kano The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of a director at the state’s Ministry of Finance and sacked no fewer than nine employees of the Ministry for Local Government over their alleged connivance to divert funds, running into millions of naira. The nine local government employees […]
