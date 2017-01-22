You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Sait named Santos assistant coach
Sait named Santos assistant coach

Sait will work as second in command to head coach Tony de Nobrega in a technical team that also has Keith America as the other assistant with Pernell McKop as goalkeeper coach. The 45-year-old has previously worked at Milano United and has been involved in facilitating SAFA coaching courses while also standing in as a part-time facilitator for the South African Sports Institute amongst other roles since he retired from playing. As a player Sait featured for Santos, Umtata Bucks, Cape Town Spurs, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates. Santos are struggling in the NFD sitting second from bottom on 11 poin Read Full Story
