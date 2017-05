Sagay fires back at Saraki for mocking Buhari’s anti-corruption war

The chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay has replied the Senate President, Bukola Saraki over his attack on the anti-corruption war. Saakai had during the launch of Dino Melaye’s book, ‘Antidotes for Corruption: The Nigerian Story’ noted that the current anti-corruption war had not “yielded much success” because of too much sensationalism... Read Full Story