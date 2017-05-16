You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Safa in dark over potential rematch
Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Safa in dark over potential rematch

World football’s governing body relieved Lamptey of his duties after he awarded a highly controversial penalty to Bafana Bafana against the Senegalese in a World Cup qualifying match on 12 November 2016. Replays, though, showed that the ball had clearly struck the Senegalese player’s leg, and not the hand, as South Africa went on to win the game 2-1 to currently sit joint top of Group D. “The question of the referee [Lamptey], I think that’s a matter that Fifa is dealing with and we’ve not heard anything,” Jordaan said. Previously, in a similar incident, the Read Full Story
