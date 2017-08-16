Sad! Port Harcourt-based Gospel Artiste Bishop Fernandez crushed to death by Truck
Port-Harcourt based gospel artiste Bishop Fernandez popularly known as Jesus Freak died yesterday after he was crushed by a truck. The singer, until his death was a chorister at House on The Rock church and also worked as an On Air Personality. Our prayers are with his family in this trying time. May his soul […]
The post Sad! Port Harcourt-based Gospel Artiste Bishop Fernandez crushed to death by Truck appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read Full Story