You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Sad! Port Harcourt-based Gospel Artiste Bishop Fernandez crushed to death by Truck
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 171 

Port-Harcourt based gospel artiste Bishop Fernandez popularly known as Jesus Freak died yesterday after he was crushed by a truck. The singer, until his death was a chorister at House on The Rock church and also worked as an On Air Personality. Our prayers are with his family in this trying time. May his soul [&#8230;] The post Sad! Port Harcourt-based Gospel Artiste Bishop Fernandez crushed to death by Truck appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
